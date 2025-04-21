China's Trade Countermeasures Threat

Amid ongoing global trade tensions, China on Monday threatened countermeasures against countries trying to secure exclusive trade agreements with the United States for tariff exemptions, highlighting its firm stance on safeguarding its economic interests.

The warning, issued by a spokesperson for China's Commerce Ministry, comes in response to US reports suggesting efforts to pressure nations into diminishing trade ties with China in exchange for market access relief. The Chinese government condemned such moves as a form of economic bullying.

China emphasized it will not tolerate any bilateral trade deals that undermine its interests, as its economy battles domestic challenges and external pressures from US tariffs. This development leaves China's major trading partners in a difficult position, as they weigh their options amid US-China trade frictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)