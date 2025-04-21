Revolutionizing Hospitality: Sommet Education Sets New Industry Standards

The hospitality industry is witnessing a transformative phase post-pandemic, driven by a surge in demand and an urgent need for skilled managers. In response to this, Sommet Education has introduced pioneering business solutions to address these challenges.

Benoit-Etienne Domenget, CEO of Sommet Education, highlights the anticipated 300,000 to 400,000 new hospitality management roles expected by 2030, signifying the critical need for businesses to nurture top-tier talent. To meet the pressing demand for upskilling, Sommet Education is integrating elite hospitality training into corporate environments, which will significantly impact service standards and leadership development.

Their bespoke training offerings leverage a network of over 300 educators and industry practitioners, providing scalable solutions that align with business goals. The institution is also focusing on luxury hospitality, addressing key gaps such as leadership training and the integration of technology, exemplifying how tradition and innovation can coexist.

