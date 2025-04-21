Charting New Pathways: India-US Trade Talks Gain Momentum with Historic Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in crucial discussions with US Vice President JD Vance on Monday, focusing on the ongoing negotiations for a bilateral trade pact. The talks are part of a strategic effort to expand India-US global ties and address trade policy concerns raised by New Delhi.

This meeting follows earlier discussions between Modi and US President Donald Trump, where both nations agreed to initiate the first phase of the trade agreement by fall 2025. After the talks, Modi extended hospitality with a dinner for Vance, his wife Usha Chilukuri, and senior US government officials accompanying him.

Vance's visit, marking the first by a US vice president to India in 12 years, reflects the significance of this dialogue amid recent trade tensions. The negotiations aim to resolve tariff and market access issues while encouraging India to purchase more American oil, gas, and military assets, addressing the USD 45 billion trade deficit.

(With inputs from agencies.)