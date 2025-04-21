Egypt’s Minister Al-Mashat Engages in Strategic Talks at 2025 WB & IMF Spring Meetings

H.E. Dr. Rania A. Al-Mashat, Egypt’s Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation, and Egypt’s Governor at the World Bank Group, has arrived in Washington, D.C. to participate in the 2025 Spring Meetings of the World Bank (WB) Group and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The meetings are being held throughout this week under the theme “Jobs... The Path to Prosperity”, highlighting employment as a key pillar of inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

The Spring Meetings convene a diverse and high-profile gathering of global economic stakeholders, including central bank governors, finance and development ministers, parliamentarians, senior private sector executives, civil society leaders, and renowned academics. Together, they are tackling pressing global issues such as poverty reduction, economic development strategies, and the reform and effectiveness of international development cooperation.

Dr. Al-Mashat is scheduled to take part in a wide array of high-level events and consultations. These include key meetings such as the Intergovernmental Group of Twenty-Four (G-24) on International Monetary Affairs and Development, the Development Committee meetings—an influential forum on the strategic direction of the World Bank and IMF—and the African Governors Constituency meeting at the World Bank Group. These engagements are crucial for aligning Egypt’s economic priorities with broader regional and global development agendas.

In addition to her involvement in World Bank and IMF activities, Dr. Al-Mashat is set to participate in a number of prominent side events organized by the World Economic Forum (WEF). This comes within the context of a strong and expanding partnership between the Egyptian government and the WEF, with collaboration focused on inclusive growth, digital transformation, and economic resilience.

One of the key highlights of Egypt’s engagement in the 2025 Spring Meetings is its support for the 21st replenishment of the International Development Association (IDA)—the World Bank Group’s fund dedicated to aiding the poorest countries in the world. Egypt’s endorsement of this replenishment reflects its commitment to global development solidarity and multilateral action to combat extreme poverty. The World Bank is continuing consultations with donor countries and partners to finalize this critical replenishment process.

Dr. Al-Mashat’s visit also includes a comprehensive schedule of bilateral and multilateral meetings with senior World Bank Group officials. These sessions aim to review the progress of Egypt’s ongoing development portfolio with the Bank and to deepen strategic cooperation in priority areas including employment creation, infrastructure development, sustainable finance, and climate resilience. Egypt’s current partnership with the World Bank encompasses several multi-sector projects aligned with its national development goals, notably Vision 2030 and the Nexus of Water, Food and Energy (NWFE) platform.

Further, the Minister is expected to conduct talks with representatives of donor governments, regional development banks, and international financial institutions, reinforcing Egypt’s role as a proactive partner in shaping the development dialogue for emerging economies.

The 2025 Spring Meetings are being held at a time of mounting global economic uncertainty, marked by the ripple effects of U.S. tariffs on international trade, fluctuating inflation rates, and the growing economic consequences of geopolitical tensions in key regions. These challenges are expected to dominate discussions throughout the week as stakeholders deliberate on strategies to safeguard economic stability and foster sustainable, inclusive recovery worldwide.

The agenda also features pivotal gatherings such as the G20 Finance Track, the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC), and the Development Committee, each providing platforms for countries to share perspectives on global financial governance and macroeconomic coordination.

As a leading voice for emerging and developing economies, Egypt—through Dr. Al-Mashat’s participation—aims to highlight the importance of international cooperation in building resilient, job-rich economies, enhancing social protection systems, and mobilizing innovative finance to bridge development gaps.

This year’s Spring Meetings are not only a forum for reflection but a crucial opportunity to shape concrete outcomes for global recovery and sustainable development—priorities Egypt is placing front and center in its dialogue with international partners.