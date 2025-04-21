Left Menu

Emergency Landing Drama: Saudia Airlines Flight Lands Safely Amid Tire Scare

A Saudia Airlines flight from Jeddah to Delhi, carrying over 300 passengers, made an emergency landing at Delhi airport due to a suspected flat tire. The aircraft landed safely, but the airline could not be reached for comment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 22:11 IST
Emergency Landing Drama: Saudia Airlines Flight Lands Safely Amid Tire Scare
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, a Saudia Airlines flight from Jeddah to Delhi was forced to make an emergency landing at Delhi airport on Monday evening. The emergency was triggered by suspicion of a flat tire, as reported by a reliable source.

The aircraft, operating as flight SV758, safely landed with more than 300 passengers on board despite the alarming situation. The exact details regarding the condition of the tire remain unclear.

Efforts to reach Saudia Airlines for a comment were unsuccessful, leaving the airline's official statement pending on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025