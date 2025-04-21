Emergency Landing Drama: Saudia Airlines Flight Lands Safely Amid Tire Scare
A Saudia Airlines flight from Jeddah to Delhi, carrying over 300 passengers, made an emergency landing at Delhi airport due to a suspected flat tire. The aircraft landed safely, but the airline could not be reached for comment.
In a dramatic turn of events, a Saudia Airlines flight from Jeddah to Delhi was forced to make an emergency landing at Delhi airport on Monday evening. The emergency was triggered by suspicion of a flat tire, as reported by a reliable source.
The aircraft, operating as flight SV758, safely landed with more than 300 passengers on board despite the alarming situation. The exact details regarding the condition of the tire remain unclear.
Efforts to reach Saudia Airlines for a comment were unsuccessful, leaving the airline's official statement pending on the matter.
