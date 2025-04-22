Grand Opening: AISATS BLR Logistics Park Revolutionizes Bengaluru Airport

In a significant boost to airport logistics capabilities, Air India SATS Airport Services inaugurated its state-of-the-art logistics park at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport on Tuesday. The development, valued at Rs 200 crore, marks a major investment in on-airport infrastructure by AISATS, a joint venture between Air India and SATS Ltd.

Spread over eight acres, the facility is considered one of the largest on-airport logistics parks in South India. It includes a two-level main warehouse encompassing more than 2,40,000 square feet, designed to support freight forwarders and express courier operators.

Further bolstering the logistics framework, the park comprises a public bonded warehouse, allowing OEMs and importers to store shipments securely under customs supervision. Additional office space provides a base for customs house agents and logistics services, with AISATS offering trucking services for efficient cargo transfer between the park and the airport's terminals.

(With inputs from agencies.)