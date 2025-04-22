Left Menu

Government Extends Tobacco Farmers' License Validity to Three Years

The Indian government has extended the validity of tobacco growers' registrations and licenses from one year to three. This change will benefit approximately 83,500 farmers and 91,000 barns in various states, helping them plan logistics and finances efficiently. The measure is part of the ease of doing business initiatives.

Updated: 22-04-2025 18:08 IST
The Indian government has announced a notable extension for tobacco farmers, increasing the validity of their registration certificates and licenses from one year to three years. This significant move is aimed at easing the renewal burden on farmers and improving their logistical and financial planning capabilities across states like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, and Odisha.

This policy shift is expected to positively impact around 83,500 farmers and cover approximately 91,000 barns. It demonstrates the government's commitment to facilitating agricultural operations and encouraging a more streamlined approach to the tobacco industry, which stands as the second largest producer and fourth-largest exporter globally.

The decision is regulated under the Tobacco Board Act, 1975, and aligns with broader efforts to enhance business operations and export contributions, which amounted to about USD 2 billion to the Indian economy in 2023. By reducing mandatory annual renewals, the government promotes continuity in farming activities, further bolstering export contributions and economic growth.

