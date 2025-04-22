Ather Energy's High-Powered IPO Launch

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy Ltd is gearing up to launch its significantly anticipated Rs 2,626-crore initial public offering (IPO) on April 28. This marks the first main-board public issue of the fiscal year 2025-26.

The public issue, open from April 28 to April 30, features a combination of a fresh issuance of equity shares and an offer-for-sale by the promoters. Anchor investor bidding will commence on April 25, as per the red herring prospectus (RHP).

Ather Energy aims to leverage the raised funds to establish a new electric two-wheeler manufacturing facility in Maharashtra and reduce existing debts. Recently, Ather also expanded its R&D and testing capabilities in Bengaluru.

(With inputs from agencies.)