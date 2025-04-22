Left Menu

Fisheries in Maharashtra Awarded Agriculture Status: A Historic Boost for Fishermen

The Maharashtra cabinet has granted agriculture status to the fisheries sector, enabling fishermen to access similar facilities and concessions as farmers. This move benefits over 4,83,000 fishermen, offering subsidies, insurance, and facilities to strengthen the rural economy and boost fish production and employment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 18:57 IST
In a landmark decision, the Maharashtra cabinet has elevated the fisheries sector to agricultural status, allowing fishermen access to the same benefits as traditional farmers.

According to State Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane, this policy will benefit roughly 4,83,000 fishermen and enhance the rural economy by providing much-needed subsidies and infrastructural support.

The fisheries industry can now look forward to increased production rates, new governmental relief packages for natural disasters, and expanded employment opportunities, effectively driving economic growth in coastal and inland regions.

