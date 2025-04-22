Fisheries in Maharashtra Awarded Agriculture Status: A Historic Boost for Fishermen

In a landmark decision, the Maharashtra cabinet has elevated the fisheries sector to agricultural status, allowing fishermen access to the same benefits as traditional farmers.

According to State Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane, this policy will benefit roughly 4,83,000 fishermen and enhance the rural economy by providing much-needed subsidies and infrastructural support.

The fisheries industry can now look forward to increased production rates, new governmental relief packages for natural disasters, and expanded employment opportunities, effectively driving economic growth in coastal and inland regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)