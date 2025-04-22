Fisheries in Maharashtra Awarded Agriculture Status: A Historic Boost for Fishermen
The Maharashtra cabinet has granted agriculture status to the fisheries sector, enabling fishermen to access similar facilities and concessions as farmers. This move benefits over 4,83,000 fishermen, offering subsidies, insurance, and facilities to strengthen the rural economy and boost fish production and employment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 18:57 IST
- Country:
- India
In a landmark decision, the Maharashtra cabinet has elevated the fisheries sector to agricultural status, allowing fishermen access to the same benefits as traditional farmers.
According to State Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane, this policy will benefit roughly 4,83,000 fishermen and enhance the rural economy by providing much-needed subsidies and infrastructural support.
The fisheries industry can now look forward to increased production rates, new governmental relief packages for natural disasters, and expanded employment opportunities, effectively driving economic growth in coastal and inland regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Luxon Unveils 38-Point Plan to Boost NZ Economy and Ease Cost of Living
Japan's Economy at Risk: Impact of U.S. Tariffs Looms
EU Gears Up Against US Tariffs: Spanish Economy Leads the Charge
Tamil Nadu Presses Modi on Fishermen Issue and Katchatheevu Retrieval
Tamil Nadu's Struggle for Fishermen's Rights