Nepal Explores Fertilizer Imports through Visakhapatnam Port
A Nepali government delegation visited Visakhapatnam Port Authority to explore importing fertilizers through global tenders. The visit aimed at tapping into at least 2 lakh tonnes of additional cargo, emphasizing the port's potential in boosting Indo-Nepali trade ties.
A Nepali government delegation, led by Govind Prasad Sharma from the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Department, visited Visakhapatnam Port Authority to assess opportunities for importing fertilizers such as urea and DAP through global tenders. Their aim is to augment cargo movement by tapping into the Visakhapatnam Port's significant potential.
The delegation aims to bring in at least 2 lakh tonnes of cargo, focusing on strengthening the Indo-Nepali Treaty for free fertilizer movement. Currently, Indian Potash Limited is a major supplier in similar deals, but discussions included proposals for broader bulk goods movement, akin to arrangements at other ports.
Visakhapatnam Port Authority, represented by secretary T Venu Gopal, reiterated a commitment to boosting international trade, especially with landlocked countries like Nepal. The Nepali delegation consisted of key representatives from Krishi Samagri Company Ltd and Salt Trading Corporation Ltd.
(With inputs from agencies.)
