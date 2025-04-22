Nagaland Business Tensions Rise as CNCCI Calls for Indefinite Shutdown

The Confederation of Nagaland Chamber of Commerce & Industry (CNCCI) has declared an 'indefinite voluntary shutdown' across Nagaland, starting April 24, in response to the state government's failure to address their concerns.

The protest, which will include banking institutions, aims to highlight the government's alleged discriminatory practices in excluding District Chamber of Commerce and Industry representatives from urban local bodies.

While essential services such as hospitals, fuel stations, educational institutions, and government offices will operate as usual, the CNCCI requests that the shutdown remain peaceful. The next phase of the protest is set to be discussed on April 25 during the CNCCI's executive council meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)