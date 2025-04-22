Left Menu

FTSE 100 Gains Amid Economic Concerns and Key Investor Watchpoints

The FTSE 100 marked its seventh consecutive session of gains, driven by consumer staples and financial shares, despite the IMF downgrading the UK's growth forecast. While J Sainsbury shares climbed, DCC fell after announcing the sale of its healthcare division. Key financial figures' speeches are anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 22:16 IST
FTSE 100 Gains Amid Economic Concerns and Key Investor Watchpoints
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The FTSE 100 index managed to climb 0.6%, marking seven consecutive sessions of gains following the Easter break. Leading this rise were consumer staples and financial stocks, propelling the index to its highest point since early April.

J Sainsbury's shares rebounded by 2.3% after J.P. Morgan increased its target price, with Tesco also seeing a 1.5% uptick. Despite mining shares' 0.9% ascent linked to copper price increases, DCC faced a setback, seeing its shares drop 3.6% due to its healthcare division's sale to Investindustrial Advisors.

The UK economic outlook grew bleak as the IMF cut the 2025 growth forecast, highlighting potential trade tariff disruptions. Attention now shifts toward comments from leading BoE officials and the high-stakes conversations between UK and US leaders on trade alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025