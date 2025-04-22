FTSE 100 Gains Amid Economic Concerns and Key Investor Watchpoints

The FTSE 100 index managed to climb 0.6%, marking seven consecutive sessions of gains following the Easter break. Leading this rise were consumer staples and financial stocks, propelling the index to its highest point since early April.

J Sainsbury's shares rebounded by 2.3% after J.P. Morgan increased its target price, with Tesco also seeing a 1.5% uptick. Despite mining shares' 0.9% ascent linked to copper price increases, DCC faced a setback, seeing its shares drop 3.6% due to its healthcare division's sale to Investindustrial Advisors.

The UK economic outlook grew bleak as the IMF cut the 2025 growth forecast, highlighting potential trade tariff disruptions. Attention now shifts toward comments from leading BoE officials and the high-stakes conversations between UK and US leaders on trade alliances.

