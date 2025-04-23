Left Menu

Airlines Respond Rapidly to Srinagar Tragedy with Added Flights & Fare Freeze

Following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the Civil Aviation Ministry instructs airlines to stabilize airfares on the Srinagar route, while arranging additional flights for affected areas. Airlines including Air India, IndiGo, and Akasa Air are introducing special measures for rescheduling, cancellations, and assisting transportation of deceased individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 09:48 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 09:48 IST
Airlines Respond Rapidly to Srinagar Tragedy with Added Flights & Fare Freeze
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Civil Aviation Ministry has urged airlines to maintain steady airfares on the Srinagar route following a tragic terrorist attack at a tourist spot in Pahalgam. This incident resulted in the deaths of 26 people, primarily tourists, while others sustained injuries.

In response, the ministry announced that Air India and IndiGo will operate a total of four additional flights from Srinagar to Delhi and Mumbai. In a meeting chaired by Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, airlines were instructed to adhere strictly to regular fare schedules to prevent undue financial burdens on passengers.

The ministry emphasized that airlines should fully cooperate in transporting deceased individuals to their home states. Air India and IndiGo have also introduced waivers for ticket rescheduling and cancellations, extending support to affected travelers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025