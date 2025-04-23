Airlines Respond Rapidly to Srinagar Tragedy with Added Flights & Fare Freeze

The Civil Aviation Ministry has urged airlines to maintain steady airfares on the Srinagar route following a tragic terrorist attack at a tourist spot in Pahalgam. This incident resulted in the deaths of 26 people, primarily tourists, while others sustained injuries.

In response, the ministry announced that Air India and IndiGo will operate a total of four additional flights from Srinagar to Delhi and Mumbai. In a meeting chaired by Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, airlines were instructed to adhere strictly to regular fare schedules to prevent undue financial burdens on passengers.

The ministry emphasized that airlines should fully cooperate in transporting deceased individuals to their home states. Air India and IndiGo have also introduced waivers for ticket rescheduling and cancellations, extending support to affected travelers.

(With inputs from agencies.)