Left Menu

India Leads Asia-Pacific in Healthcare Buyouts Amid Regional Downturn

India has emerged as the leading hub for private equity buyouts in the healthcare sector within the Asia-Pacific region in 2024, despite a significant decline in regional activities. With resilient market dynamics and strong investor confidence, India's healthcare sector is poised for substantial growth and continued investment interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 11:42 IST
India Leads Asia-Pacific in Healthcare Buyouts Amid Regional Downturn
Representative Image (Image/Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark development, India has claimed the top spot as the largest private equity buyout market in the healthcare sector within the Asia-Pacific region for 2024, according to a recent report by the global private investment firm Bain and Capital. While the wider region faces a 49 percent decline in buyout activities, India stands resilient with a mere 18 percent dip reported from 2023.

The report attributes India's notable performance to robust economic fundamentals, buoyant capital markets, and growing investor confidence, particularly following successful private equity exits. Noteworthy among these was the USD 1.6 billion sale of BSV Group by Advent International to Mankind Pharma, which underscored the viability of India's buyout market.

Furthermore, the healthcare sector in India is projected to continue its strong growth trajectory, with spending expected to reach USD 320 billion by 2028. Key investment areas include provider spaces, such as hospitals and clinics, and related services. The consistent delivery of favorable returns and the successful exits through IPOs, strategic acquisitions, and sponsor-to-sponsor deals make India an attractive destination for future investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025