Left Menu

HCL Technologies Sees Shares Soar After Impressive Profit Growth

Shares of HCL Technologies surged nearly 8% following an 8.1% rise in its consolidated net profit for Q1 2024-25, driven by major deals totaling Rs 25,500 crore. The company's market valuation increased by Rs 30,990 crore. Other IT stocks like Tech Mahindra and Infosys also saw gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 17:13 IST
HCL Technologies Sees Shares Soar After Impressive Profit Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of HCL Technologies experienced a nearly 8% surge on Wednesday, propelled by an 8.1% increase in consolidated net profit for the first quarter of 2024-25, mainly due to large deals worth approximately Rs 25,500 crore.

The stock closed at Rs 1,594.30 on the BSE, marking it as the biggest gainer among the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty firms.

With a market valuation boost of Rs 30,990.06 crore, HCL's rise also coincided with strong performances from other IT giants like Tech Mahindra and Infosys.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025