HCL Technologies Sees Shares Soar After Impressive Profit Growth

Shares of HCL Technologies experienced a nearly 8% surge on Wednesday, propelled by an 8.1% increase in consolidated net profit for the first quarter of 2024-25, mainly due to large deals worth approximately Rs 25,500 crore.

The stock closed at Rs 1,594.30 on the BSE, marking it as the biggest gainer among the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty firms.

With a market valuation boost of Rs 30,990.06 crore, HCL's rise also coincided with strong performances from other IT giants like Tech Mahindra and Infosys.

(With inputs from agencies.)