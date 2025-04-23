Left Menu

Dollar Rebounds Amid Trade Tension Eases and Fed Reassurance

The U.S. dollar rebounded on Wednesday, fueled by de-escalation in U.S.-China trade tensions and President Trump's reassurance over Federal Reserve leadership. Market responses showed volatility due to ongoing uncertainty. However, the dollar gained strength against major currencies as prospects of trade negotiations provided a temporary boost.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 20:20 IST
Dollar Rebounds Amid Trade Tension Eases and Fed Reassurance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar showed signs of recovery on Wednesday, as trade tensions between the U.S. and China appeared to ease and President Trump retreated from firing Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Investors were relieved, resulting in the dollar strengthening against the euro and Swiss franc.

Uncertainties about the Federal Reserve's independence emerged following Trump's verbal criticisms of Chairman Jerome Powell for maintaining interest rates. However, Trump's recent comments suggested a change in tone, indicating no immediate intention to dismiss Powell, reassuring the market.

The dollar index initially saw a rise in Asian trading hours, although it later steadied. The recent developments, including potential trade deals, indicate a cautious optimism in financial markets, albeit with lingering concerns about U.S. economic policies and their implications on global growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025