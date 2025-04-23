Odisha's Blueprint for a Century: Vision 2036 and 2047 Unveiled

The Odisha government is set to finalize its comprehensive vision document for 2036 and 2047 in the coming 15 days. This decision follows consultations with public representatives, common citizens, and intellectuals, as stated in an official communication released on Wednesday.

Presiding over the 7th council of ministers meeting, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi emphasized Odisha's centenary milestone in 2036 and India's 100 years of independence in 2047. Partnering with NITI Aayog, the state's preparations for 'Odisha Vision 2036 and 2047' have been active since August 2024, highlighted in an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

Majhi outlined the vision's growth pillars: inclusion, prosperity, and wellness, aimed at achieving a GSDP target of $1.5 trillion by 2047. To do this, Odisha plans to boost its economic growth rate via public-private investments and technological coordination. The '36 for 36' strategic initiative will spearhead this transformation, focusing on key infrastructural developments across roads, railways, ports, and air transport.

(With inputs from agencies.)