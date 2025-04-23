Boiler Blast in Gorakhpur Factory Injures Seven Workers

In Gorakhpur, a boiler explosion on Wednesday at a fast food manufacturing facility resulted in injuries to seven workers, two of whom are in critical condition, officials report. The incident at Total Fast-Food Products Limited led to the partial collapse of the factory's structural components.

Investigations reveal that the blast, suspected to be triggered by a boiler used for drying noodles, caused a loud noise heard for kilometers, inducing widespread panic. Thick smoke filled the area as debris scattered, prompting workers and locals to evacuate the premises hastily.

The injured, primarily migrant laborers from Bihar, were initially treated at Piprauli's Community Health Centre before being referred to BRD Medical College for enhanced care. Local authorities, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, have directed officials to ensure priority medical attention. A detailed probe is underway to ascertain the cause of the explosion and compliance with safety protocols.

