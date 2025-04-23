Left Menu

Boiler Blast in Gorakhpur Factory Injures Seven Workers

A boiler explosion at Total Fast-Food Products Limited in Gorakhpur injured seven workers, two critically. The blast caused structural damage and triggered panic. Authorities are investigating potential safety lapses. The workers, all from Bihar, are receiving treatment, with the local government prioritizing their medical care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 23-04-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 21:38 IST
In Gorakhpur, a boiler explosion on Wednesday at a fast food manufacturing facility resulted in injuries to seven workers, two of whom are in critical condition, officials report. The incident at Total Fast-Food Products Limited led to the partial collapse of the factory's structural components.

Investigations reveal that the blast, suspected to be triggered by a boiler used for drying noodles, caused a loud noise heard for kilometers, inducing widespread panic. Thick smoke filled the area as debris scattered, prompting workers and locals to evacuate the premises hastily.

The injured, primarily migrant laborers from Bihar, were initially treated at Piprauli's Community Health Centre before being referred to BRD Medical College for enhanced care. Local authorities, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, have directed officials to ensure priority medical attention. A detailed probe is underway to ascertain the cause of the explosion and compliance with safety protocols.

