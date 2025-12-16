Rupee's Descent: No Panic, Strategic Patience Advised

On Tuesday, Axis Bank's chief economist, Neelkanth Mishra, addressed concerns over the rupee's depreciation, stressing that there is no need for panic as the currency breached a historic low.

Mishra, participating as a part-time member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, advised against the RBI targeting a particular rupee level in its interventions, suggesting that such practices have historically been problematic.

The rupee's decline is attributed to speculative challenges amid stable fundamentals, with Mishra optimistic about India's economic growth prospects, expecting it to rise to 7.5% by FY27, supported by substantial foreign investments and infrastructural expansions.

