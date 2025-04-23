Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Electronics Export Boom: A Historic Achievement

Tamil Nadu achieved a historic high in electronics exports, reaching USD 14.65 billion for the fiscal year 2024-25. This marks a 53% increase over the previous year and accounts for 41.23% of India's total electronics exports. Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh followed in second and third place, respectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-04-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 22:04 IST
Tamil Nadu's Electronics Export Boom: A Historic Achievement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu has achieved a noteworthy milestone by hitting a 'historic high' of USD 14.65 billion in electronics exports during the financial year 2024–25, marking an impressive 53% surge compared to the previous year, as announced by Industries Minister T R B Rajaa on Wednesday.

This staggering figure represents 41.23% of India's total electronics exports, underscoring Tamil Nadu's dominance in the sector. In the preceding financial year (FY 2023–24), electronics exports from the state stood at USD 9.56 billion, Rajaa revealed in a social media statement.

Behind Tamil Nadu, Karnataka secured the second position with USD 7.85 billion, approximately 22.09% of the nation's total electronics exports, while budding contenders like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat followed suit with significant contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025