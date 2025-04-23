Tamil Nadu's Electronics Export Boom: A Historic Achievement

Tamil Nadu has achieved a noteworthy milestone by hitting a 'historic high' of USD 14.65 billion in electronics exports during the financial year 2024–25, marking an impressive 53% surge compared to the previous year, as announced by Industries Minister T R B Rajaa on Wednesday.

This staggering figure represents 41.23% of India's total electronics exports, underscoring Tamil Nadu's dominance in the sector. In the preceding financial year (FY 2023–24), electronics exports from the state stood at USD 9.56 billion, Rajaa revealed in a social media statement.

Behind Tamil Nadu, Karnataka secured the second position with USD 7.85 billion, approximately 22.09% of the nation's total electronics exports, while budding contenders like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat followed suit with significant contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)