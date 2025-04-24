Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Stock Markets Plunge Amid Indo-Pak Dispute

Pakistan’s stock market experienced a sharp decline due to increasing tensions with India following a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The escalation included diplomatic fallouts and trade suspensions, leading to significant market volatility and concerns over prolonged bearish trends until political stabilization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 24-04-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 20:07 IST
Tensions Escalate: Stock Markets Plunge Amid Indo-Pak Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's stock market tumbled sharply on Thursday, with the benchmark KSE-100 index closing at 115,019.81, dropping 2,206.33 points, as geopolitical tensions flared up between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The attack, which saw 26 people killed, was claimed by The Resistance Front, a proxy of Lashkar-e-Taiba. In response, India downgraded ties with Pakistan and suspended critical measures, such as the Indus Water Treaty. Pakistan retaliated by scrapping bilateral trade agreements and airspace access.

This political strife has sent shockwaves through the stock market, with the index initially plunging 2,485 points before stabilizing slightly and closing down 1.92%. Analysts predict continued volatility until diplomatic relations improve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025