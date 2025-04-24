Engineer Adeeb Y. Al Aama Appointed CEO of ITFC to Spearhead Trade Growth

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, proudly announced the appointment of Engineer Adeeb Y. Al Aama as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective April 20, 2025. The decision was ratified by the ITFC Board of Directors following the nomination by H.E. Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser, President of the IsDB Group and Chairman of the ITFC Board.

A Visionary Era Begins

Eng. Al Aama steps into the leadership role at a pivotal time in ITFC’s evolution, poised to enhance its mission of fostering inclusive and sustainable economic growth through trade finance across member countries. Commenting on his appointment, Eng. Al Aama expressed deep appreciation and readiness to lead:

“It is a great honor to assume leadership of ITFC as we embark on the next chapter of our growth journey. Building on the solid foundations laid over the years, I am committed to advancing ITFC’s mission of empowering our member countries through innovative trade financing and development solutions. Together with the dedication of our talented team and the steadfast support of our partners, I am confident that we will drive greater impact, foster strategic partnerships, and contribute to sustainable and inclusive economic growth across our member countries.”

A Veteran of Energy, Trade, and Global Cooperation

Eng. Adeeb Y. Al Aama brings a wealth of experience to ITFC, having spent more than 30 years at the forefront of international trade, energy, and economic development. His leadership record spans a spectrum of institutions, including multinational corporations, international organizations, and key government positions within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Notably, Eng. Al Aama served as Saudi Arabia’s Governor for the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and as Deputy Minister of Energy for Kingdom Affairs in OPEC and Global Oil Markets. In these capacities, he played a strategic role in shaping global energy policy, fostering multilateral cooperation, and driving market stability. He has advised three successive Saudi Ministers of Energy, providing critical insight into international oil market dynamics and regional energy strategies.

Corporate and Strategic Expertise

Before his government roles, Eng. Al Aama held senior executive positions at major national oil entities, including Saudi Aramco and Saudi Petroleum Overseas Ltd. In these roles, he led cross-border trade initiatives, spearheaded economic partnerships, and supported strategic planning efforts aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 economic transformation agenda.

His ability to bridge public and private sector objectives, combined with his global outlook, makes him uniquely positioned to elevate ITFC’s influence and expand its footprint in supporting trade and development initiatives across the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member countries.

Charting the Future of Islamic Trade Finance

As ITFC’s CEO, Eng. Al Aama is expected to lead a renewed focus on innovation, sustainability, and strategic alliances. With global trade dynamics rapidly evolving and developing economies seeking new avenues for growth, ITFC stands at a crucial juncture to offer solutions that align with digitalization, climate action, and equitable development.

Under his guidance, the Corporation is set to explore new frontiers in Islamic finance, including shariah-compliant supply chain solutions, trade facilitation platforms, and partnerships that leverage the strengths of regional economic blocs.

The appointment signals not just a change in leadership, but a clear message of continuity, innovation, and commitment to ITFC’s overarching goal—strengthening trade ties and building economic resilience across member states.