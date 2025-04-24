Liverpool Bay Project: Pioneering UK's Green Transition

The British government and Italy's Eni energy group have forged a significant agreement to initiate the Liverpool Bay carbon capture project, marking a major advance towards environmental stewardship in the UK. This project paves the way for job creation and emissions reduction in the industrial sector.

As part of London's broader strategy, this initiative is bolstered by a substantial £21.7 billion investment over 25 years to promote carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects. Expected to generate £2 billion in supply chain contracts and around 2,000 jobs, the Liverpool Bay project plays a crucial role in driving the country's net-zero goals.

Leveraging innovative technology, the project will transport CO2 from northwest England and North Wales through newly developed and revamped infrastructure to depleted Eni-operated gas fields. This development underpins the HyNet CCS Cluster, with Eni spearheading the CO2 transport and storage operations.

