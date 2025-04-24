Euro Zone Bond Yields Fall Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions
Euro zone bond yields fell following prior increases amid U.S.-China trade negotiations. Investors are cautious, using German bonds as a refuge amid tariff talks. U.S. bonds also experienced declines as markets react to potential tariff reductions. Business uncertainty remains elevated due to trade tensions.
The euro zone's government bond yields dipped on Thursday, following a rise in the previous session as investors exhibit caution over U.S.-China trade progress. Germany's 10-year bond yield, serving as the euro zone benchmark, dropped by 4 basis points to 2.46%.
This decline came after a report on Wednesday suggested the United States might cut tariffs on Chinese imports, prompting investor interest in stocks and safe-haven bonds. German bunds have underperformed U.S. counterparts since President Trump's policy adjustments on China and the Federal Reserve.
Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields, including the 10-year, also fell, fueled by speculation on easing tariffs and potential Federal Reserve rate cuts. Amid business uncertainty, Italian and French bonds experienced similar yield declines, reflecting continued trade conflict impacts.
