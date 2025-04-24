Left Menu

Navi Mumbai Airport to Feature India's First Water Taxi Service

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the upcoming Navi Mumbai international airport will be the first in India to offer water taxi services. He emphasized the need for multi-modal transport connectivity and timely completion of infrastructure by CIDCO, including robust facilities for housing and transport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-04-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 21:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis revealed on Thursday that the upcoming Navi Mumbai international airport will pioneer water taxi facilities, marking a first for India.

During a review meeting with CIDCO, Fadnavis stressed the importance of establishing ''multi-modal transport connectivity'' at the airport.

He further highlighted the necessity for timely completion of comprehensive infrastructure, insisting on good parking and aircraft repair facilities, alongside seamless road, rail, metro, and water transport links to ensure smooth accessibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

