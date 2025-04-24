Navi Mumbai Airport to Feature India's First Water Taxi Service

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis revealed on Thursday that the upcoming Navi Mumbai international airport will pioneer water taxi facilities, marking a first for India.

During a review meeting with CIDCO, Fadnavis stressed the importance of establishing ''multi-modal transport connectivity'' at the airport.

He further highlighted the necessity for timely completion of comprehensive infrastructure, insisting on good parking and aircraft repair facilities, alongside seamless road, rail, metro, and water transport links to ensure smooth accessibility.

