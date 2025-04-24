European Markets Surge Amid Mixed Corporate Earnings and Trade Developments
European shares rose as automakers and materials stocks bolstered indices, reacting to mixed corporate earnings and dynamic U.S. trade discussions. The STOXX 600 index climbed 0.4%, while copper prices buoyed resources despite tariff concerns. President Trump eased criticisms on the Federal Reserve, aiding market sentiment.
European shares saw gains on Thursday, driven by the performance of automakers and materials stocks, as investors processed diverse corporate earnings reports and shifting U.S. trade narratives.
The STOXX 600 index recovered earlier losses, closing up 0.4% for the day, with the automobile index leading a 1.9% rise. Notably, Renault's shares jumped 4.4% following a modest revenue gain in Q1.
Strength in the basic resources sector, spurred by high copper prices, marked the fourth consecutive session of growth despite ongoing U.S.-China tariff uncertainties. A tweak in White House trade policies suggested potential tariff reductions.
