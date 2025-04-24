Left Menu

European Markets Surge Amid Mixed Corporate Earnings and Trade Developments

European shares rose as automakers and materials stocks bolstered indices, reacting to mixed corporate earnings and dynamic U.S. trade discussions. The STOXX 600 index climbed 0.4%, while copper prices buoyed resources despite tariff concerns. President Trump eased criticisms on the Federal Reserve, aiding market sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 22:08 IST
European shares saw gains on Thursday, driven by the performance of automakers and materials stocks, as investors processed diverse corporate earnings reports and shifting U.S. trade narratives.

The STOXX 600 index recovered earlier losses, closing up 0.4% for the day, with the automobile index leading a 1.9% rise. Notably, Renault's shares jumped 4.4% following a modest revenue gain in Q1.

Strength in the basic resources sector, spurred by high copper prices, marked the fourth consecutive session of growth despite ongoing U.S.-China tariff uncertainties. A tweak in White House trade policies suggested potential tariff reductions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

