Revitalizing Rural Economy through Cooperative Progress: Key Initiatives Unveiled

Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar led a crucial meeting on Thursday to assess the digital progression and enlargement of cooperative societies in Haryana, aiming to make them more transparent and efficient.

Concrete plans emerged to address challenges faced by Primary Agricultural Credit Societies and to modernize state cooperative banks, ensuring substantial loan guarantees for farmers.

In tandem with Haryana Cooperation Minister Arvind Sharma, Gurjar emphasized the pivotal role of cooperatives in strengthening the rural economy and unveiled ambitious targets to establish numerous new societies nationwide.

