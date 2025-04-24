Left Menu

Revitalizing Rural Economy through Cooperative Progress: Key Initiatives Unveiled

Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar convened a key meeting to evaluate the advancement of cooperative societies' digitization in Haryana. The gathering resulted in decisions aimed at enhancing transparency and efficiency. Plans for technological upgrades, new cooperative formations, and initiatives to empower farmers and boost self-employment were discussed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-04-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 22:24 IST
Revitalizing Rural Economy through Cooperative Progress: Key Initiatives Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar led a crucial meeting on Thursday to assess the digital progression and enlargement of cooperative societies in Haryana, aiming to make them more transparent and efficient.

Concrete plans emerged to address challenges faced by Primary Agricultural Credit Societies and to modernize state cooperative banks, ensuring substantial loan guarantees for farmers.

In tandem with Haryana Cooperation Minister Arvind Sharma, Gurjar emphasized the pivotal role of cooperatives in strengthening the rural economy and unveiled ambitious targets to establish numerous new societies nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025