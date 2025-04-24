Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's Golden Vision: PPP Model Paves Way for Swarnandhra-2047

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu emphasizes leveraging Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) for Swarnandhra-2047, aiming to boost state development. Naidu underscores PPP’s role in infrastructure, urging efficient resource management for revenue. With detailed project reports ready, officials focus on resolving developmental hurdles like permit and land allocation delays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 24-04-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 23:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has called for a proactive approach to accelerating state development through the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, according to an official press release.

Highlighting the PPP model's potential to drive growth towards the Swarnandhra-2047 vision, Naidu stressed the importance of attracting investments and efficiently managing resources, including minerals, to boost revenue.

With detailed project reports ready for various development initiatives, the Chief Minister urged officials to resolve issues such as land allocation and permit bottlenecks while enhancing tourism and logistics through the state's strategic geographic assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

