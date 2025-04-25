Leapmotor's Leap into India: Stellantis Set to Electrify Market

Stellantis, a global automotive leader, announced plans on Friday to introduce the electric vehicle lineup of its Chinese partner, Leapmotor, to the Indian market.

This strategic move is part of Stellantis' broader ambition to foster innovation and widen its electric vehicle footprint in emerging markets like India. The decision aligns with the company's commitment to low-carbon mobility, despite no specified launch timeline.

Stellantis India CEO, Shailesh Hazela, emphasized their strong existing presence through Jeep and Citroën brands, highlighting India's strategic importance and potential. He noted Leapmotor's focus on redefining electric mobility with innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction at its core.

(With inputs from agencies.)