Leapmotor's Leap into India: Stellantis Set to Electrify Market

Stellantis plans to introduce Leapmotor's global electric vehicle lineup to India, expanding their EV presence. This move aligns with their strategy for sustainable, low-carbon mobility. While embracing India's market potential, no launch timeline was shared. Stellantis aims to enhance modern, sustainable driving experiences for Indians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 12:07 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 12:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Stellantis, a global automotive leader, announced plans on Friday to introduce the electric vehicle lineup of its Chinese partner, Leapmotor, to the Indian market.

This strategic move is part of Stellantis' broader ambition to foster innovation and widen its electric vehicle footprint in emerging markets like India. The decision aligns with the company's commitment to low-carbon mobility, despite no specified launch timeline.

Stellantis India CEO, Shailesh Hazela, emphasized their strong existing presence through Jeep and Citroën brands, highlighting India's strategic importance and potential. He noted Leapmotor's focus on redefining electric mobility with innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction at its core.

(With inputs from agencies.)

