Escorts Kubota Announces Tractor Price Hike

Escorts Kubota, a leading entity in the farm and construction equipment sector, has announced an impending increase in tractor prices starting next month.

The company's agricultural machinery division, excluding its Kubota brand, will see prices rise effective May 1, 2025. The hike will differ based on model, variant, and geographic location.

Details on the quantum of the price change remain undisclosed. Meanwhile, the company's stock price showed a decrease of 1.16%, trading at Rs 3,349.70 per share on the BSE following the announcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)