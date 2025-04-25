Escorts Kubota Announces Tractor Price Hike
Escorts Kubota, a farm and construction equipment firm, will increase tractor prices next month. Starting May 1, 2025, the company's agri machinery division will implement a price hike on its tractors, excluding the Kubota brand, with variations across models and regions. Stock prices dipped 1.16% on the news.
Escorts Kubota, a leading entity in the farm and construction equipment sector, has announced an impending increase in tractor prices starting next month.
The company's agricultural machinery division, excluding its Kubota brand, will see prices rise effective May 1, 2025. The hike will differ based on model, variant, and geographic location.
Details on the quantum of the price change remain undisclosed. Meanwhile, the company's stock price showed a decrease of 1.16%, trading at Rs 3,349.70 per share on the BSE following the announcement.
