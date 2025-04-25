Dollar Resurgence Amid Trade Thaw Hints

The dollar experienced its first weekly gain since March after China allowed exemptions on certain U.S. imports, signaling a possible easing of trade tensions between the U.S. and China. This move has bolstered the U.S. currency, which has been fluctuating due to mixed signals regarding discussions to end the trade war.

President Trump indicated a potential de-escalation of the ongoing tariff exchanges, though Beijing denied the commencement of talks. Market strategists suggest there's a possibility of tariff unwinding, which could stabilize the economic backdrop, although clarity remains elusive.

Despite its recent rise, full recovery for the dollar remains uncertain with some investor skepticism still present. Other currencies such as the yen, Swiss franc, and euro have reacted to the situation, while further negotiations with Asian partners are awaited for more discernible trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)