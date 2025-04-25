Maruti Suzuki's Earnings Dip Amid Soaring Expenses with Record Sales in Exports

In a challenging financial quarter, auto giant Maruti Suzuki India announced a 1% decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,911 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2025. The dip is attributed to rising expenses, despite the company achieving its highest quarterly sales.

Maruti Suzuki saw domestic sales grow 2.7% and exports leap by 17.5%, culminating in a total growth of 3.5%. While domestic market expansion was subdued, the company maintained its leading position as India's top passenger vehicle exporter for the fourth consecutive year.

At a recent press conference, Chairman RC Bhargava emphasized Maruti Suzuki's success in export markets, counterbalancing sluggish domestic performance. The board also proposed an increased dividend of Rs 135 per share and appointed Koichi Suzuki as a non-executive director.

(With inputs from agencies.)