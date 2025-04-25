Left Menu

Belgium in Turmoil: Airports Disrupted by National Strike Over Austerity Policies

Belgium faces nationwide disruption as Brussels and Charleroi airports cancel flights amid a strike against government austerity measures. The protest targets pension reforms unfavorably affecting low-income retirees. The strike reflects opposition to Flemish nationalist Bart De Wever's coalition government, which includes conservatives, centrists, and socialists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 25-04-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 21:42 IST
Belgium's aviation sector is bracing for significant disruption as a nationwide strike over government austerity policies takes hold. Brussels Airport, the country's primary international gateway, has announced the cancellation of multiple flights on Tuesday, while Charleroi Airport plans to halt all departures on the same day.

The strike, organized by Belgian unions, is in protest against pension reforms introduced by the recently sworn-in government led by Flemish nationalist Bart De Wever. These reforms include rewards for those working past retirement age but impose penalties on early retirees lacking 35 years of service, which critics say disproportionately affects lower-income workers.

The fluid political landscape in Belgium has seen De Wever's government formed after lengthy negotiations, resulting in a coalition of conservatives, centrists, and socialists. As the strike underscores mounting dissent, travelers are advised to anticipate significant delays and disruptions at the nation's airports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

