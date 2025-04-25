Belgium in Turmoil: Airports Disrupted by National Strike Over Austerity Policies

Belgium's aviation sector is bracing for significant disruption as a nationwide strike over government austerity policies takes hold. Brussels Airport, the country's primary international gateway, has announced the cancellation of multiple flights on Tuesday, while Charleroi Airport plans to halt all departures on the same day.

The strike, organized by Belgian unions, is in protest against pension reforms introduced by the recently sworn-in government led by Flemish nationalist Bart De Wever. These reforms include rewards for those working past retirement age but impose penalties on early retirees lacking 35 years of service, which critics say disproportionately affects lower-income workers.

The fluid political landscape in Belgium has seen De Wever's government formed after lengthy negotiations, resulting in a coalition of conservatives, centrists, and socialists. As the strike underscores mounting dissent, travelers are advised to anticipate significant delays and disruptions at the nation's airports.

