Strengthening India's Veterinary Backbone: A Call for Investment and Innovation

The Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, S P Singh Baghel, emphasized the urgent need for enhanced veterinary infrastructure and skills in India. Speaking at a workshop on World Veterinary Day, he highlighted the importance of indigenous breeds and advanced technologies to bolster the rural economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 21:08 IST
India's veterinary infrastructure requires significant enhancement to support the rural economy, as emphasized by S P Singh Baghel, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, during a national workshop on World Veterinary Day.

Baghel underscored the role of veterinarians as pivotal to rural livelihoods, advocating for collaboration among professionals to implement integrated health strategies. India hosts the world's largest livestock population, vital for sustenance and economic stability in rural areas.

Highlighting indigenous livestock and advanced reproductive technologies as key to sustainable production, Baghel praised digital tools like the National Digital Livestock Mission for their role in disease monitoring. Animal Husbandry Secretary Alka Upadhyaya and FAO Assistant Director-General Thanawat Tiensin also stressed the necessity of strengthening India's veterinary ecosystem and global health efforts.

