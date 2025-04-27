Mumbai's Aquatic Leap: Water Metro Expansion
Kerala's Kochi Water Metro is aiding an initiative to establish a similar system in Mumbai, aiming to relieve traffic congestion and promote tourism. The project, involving battery-powered ferries, is to integrate urban transportation and improve connectivity, with potential tourist routes and hub development near the upcoming Navi Mumbai airport.
- Country:
- India
The Kochi Water Metro, a pioneering initiative from Kerala, is set to inspire a similar project in Mumbai, as revealed by Maharashtra ports minister Nitesh Rane. The expansion aims to transform local transportation and boost tourism.
According to Rane, a detailed project report (DPR) is anticipated by month's end. A special purpose vehicle (SPV) will be established for project implementation, with a 50:50 equity partnership with the Union government. This development seeks to tap into Mumbai's latent waterway potential, thereby easing the load on roadways and suburban railways.
This initiative will introduce battery-powered ferries to connect various parts of the Mumbai metropolitan region. The project's scope also includes significant tourism potential, aiming to enhance last-mile connectivity while exploring new tourist circuits, fortifying the region's appeal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
