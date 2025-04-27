Left Menu

Mumbai's Aquatic Leap: Water Metro Expansion

Kerala's Kochi Water Metro is aiding an initiative to establish a similar system in Mumbai, aiming to relieve traffic congestion and promote tourism. The project, involving battery-powered ferries, is to integrate urban transportation and improve connectivity, with potential tourist routes and hub development near the upcoming Navi Mumbai airport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-04-2025 08:21 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 08:21 IST
Mumbai's Aquatic Leap: Water Metro Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kochi Water Metro, a pioneering initiative from Kerala, is set to inspire a similar project in Mumbai, as revealed by Maharashtra ports minister Nitesh Rane. The expansion aims to transform local transportation and boost tourism.

According to Rane, a detailed project report (DPR) is anticipated by month's end. A special purpose vehicle (SPV) will be established for project implementation, with a 50:50 equity partnership with the Union government. This development seeks to tap into Mumbai's latent waterway potential, thereby easing the load on roadways and suburban railways.

This initiative will introduce battery-powered ferries to connect various parts of the Mumbai metropolitan region. The project's scope also includes significant tourism potential, aiming to enhance last-mile connectivity while exploring new tourist circuits, fortifying the region's appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025