India: A Beacon for Global Investors Amid Economic Challenges

In an appeal to US investors, Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra highlighted India's status as the fastest-growing major economy, emphasizing policy consistency and economic stability. He addressed the US-India Economic Forum, urging investment in India's dynamic market.

Malhotra noted India's robust growth rate of 6.5% amid global uncertainties, praising the country's congenial business environment and strong macroeconomic foundation. He cited India's leap from the tenth to the fifth largest economy and highlighted opportunities in sectors like space, semiconductors, and renewables.

Despite worldwide economic challenges, Malhotra reassured investors of India's sound financial sector. He noted the resilience of banks and non-banking financial companies, advocating India's capacity to become a major global economic player by 2047, its centenary of independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)