Left Menu

India: A Beacon for Global Investors Amid Economic Challenges

Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra has urged US investors to consider India for its stable economy, policy consistency, and potential for prosperity. Despite global economic uncertainties, India's growth is robust, with opportunities in various sectors like space and renewable energy, bolstered by strong financial systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-04-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 14:37 IST
India: A Beacon for Global Investors Amid Economic Challenges
investment
  • Country:
  • United States

In an appeal to US investors, Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra highlighted India's status as the fastest-growing major economy, emphasizing policy consistency and economic stability. He addressed the US-India Economic Forum, urging investment in India's dynamic market.

Malhotra noted India's robust growth rate of 6.5% amid global uncertainties, praising the country's congenial business environment and strong macroeconomic foundation. He cited India's leap from the tenth to the fifth largest economy and highlighted opportunities in sectors like space, semiconductors, and renewables.

Despite worldwide economic challenges, Malhotra reassured investors of India's sound financial sector. He noted the resilience of banks and non-banking financial companies, advocating India's capacity to become a major global economic player by 2047, its centenary of independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025