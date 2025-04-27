Left Menu

Stranded Passengers Protest: Chaos at Biju Patnaik Airport

Passengers protested at Biju Patnaik International Airport after being stranded for hours. Multiple flights to Kolkata were diverted due to bad weather, leaving some without food or water. Two Spicejet flights remained grounded, causing further delays. The airport provided refreshments, and passengers were eventually set to depart.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-04-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 15:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Frustration erupted at Biju Patnaik International Airport on Sunday as stranded passengers staged a protest, highlighting the chaos sparked by weather-related flight diversions to Bhubaneswar.

With multiple flights bound for Kolkata redirected, passengers voiced concerns over a lack of basic provisions. Among them, a student emphasized missing a crucial examination due to the unexpected delay.

According to airport director Prasanna Pradhan, eight flights were impacted between late Saturday and early Sunday. While six resumed their journey, two Spicejet planes remained grounded owing to operational constraints, prompting the airline to provide alternative transport and accommodation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

