Stranded Passengers Protest: Chaos at Biju Patnaik Airport

Frustration erupted at Biju Patnaik International Airport on Sunday as stranded passengers staged a protest, highlighting the chaos sparked by weather-related flight diversions to Bhubaneswar.

With multiple flights bound for Kolkata redirected, passengers voiced concerns over a lack of basic provisions. Among them, a student emphasized missing a crucial examination due to the unexpected delay.

According to airport director Prasanna Pradhan, eight flights were impacted between late Saturday and early Sunday. While six resumed their journey, two Spicejet planes remained grounded owing to operational constraints, prompting the airline to provide alternative transport and accommodation.

(With inputs from agencies.)