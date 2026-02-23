Left Menu

R&B Denims Secures Landmark Sales Order, Stock Soars

R&B Denims Limited announced a substantial sales order worth Rs 215.88 crore for 12,000,000 meters of denim fabric. This marks a significant achievement for the company, reflected in a 1.76% stock rise. The deal is expected to boost their revenue visibility and solidify their market position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2026 17:04 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 17:04 IST
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

R&B Denims Limited, a prominent name in India's denim sector, has announced the acquisition of a major sales order amounting to Rs 215.88 crore for the delivery of approximately 12 million meters of denim fabric. The announcement was made in a regulatory filing and underscores a significant commercial breakthrough for the company.

Reacting to this development, R&B Denims' stock saw a positive surge, climbing 1.76% to settle at Rs 196.60, marking a notable 52-week peak. The company recently reported robust quarterly earnings for Q3 of FY2026, with a revenue jump of 17.8% year-on-year, reaching Rs 111.14 crore.

Scheduled for execution in upcoming quarters, these orders are expected to bolster revenue visibility, enhance capacity utilization, and fortify R&B Denims' order book. The company remains focused on disciplined execution and strategic growth, further affirming its position in the market. Founded in 2012, R&B Denims was the first in Surat to produce denim, a pioneering move in India's polyester hub. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

