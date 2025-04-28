India-China Pilgrimage Partnership Revitalized
China and India have reached an agreement to permit Indian pilgrims to return to sacred sites in Tibet. Preparations are already underway, according to a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry. This development marks a step forward in cultural exchanges between the neighboring nations.
- China
In a significant diplomatic development, China and India have agreed to reopen pilgrimage routes to the sacred mountains and lakes of Tibet for Indian visitors. This marks a return to religious tourism that was halted in recent times.
According to a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun, the initiative to resume pilgrimages will take effect this summer, with both nations coordinating the necessary arrangements.
This agreement is indicative of a warming of ties between the two Asian giants, facilitating cultural and spiritual exchanges crucial for mutual understanding and cooperation.
