FlixBus Partners with Vertelo to Electrify Intercity Travel in India

On Monday, FlixBus, a prominent intercity e-mobility services operator, announced a groundbreaking partnership with Vertelo, a fleet electrification solutions platform. The duo plans to collaboratively introduce 500 electric intercity coach buses across India.

FlixBus currently serves over 200 cities throughout India, utilizing a digital-first booking platform to facilitate intercity travel. This collaboration will see Vertelo providing financing, leasing options, and a charging infrastructure for electric buses while working with OEMs to ensure the deployment of the most suitable electric coach models.

FlixBus will leverage its extensive network to manage demand generation for intercity electric routes. The initiative aims to create a sustainable ecosystem that encourages electric mobility, combining FlixBus's network with Vertelo's financing expertise to make eco-friendly travel accessible.

(With inputs from agencies.)