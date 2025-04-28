Hyundai i10 Reaches Milestone: Over 3.3 Million Units Sold Globally

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has celebrated a significant milestone for its i10 model, achieving over 3.3 million unit sales globally, HMIL announced on Monday. Within India, more than 2 million units have been sold, while 1.3 million units have been exported to over 140 countries. Key export markets include South Africa, Mexico, Chile, and Peru.

HMIL's Managing Director, Unsoo Kim, described the sales figures as a testament to the brand's commitment to delivering world-class products. Kim noted the impressive localization rates — 91.3% for domestic models and 91.4% for export — reflecting strong Indian manufacturing capabilities. He added that HMIL intends to further expand exports to both emerging and developed markets with their upcoming Maharashtra plant, emphasizing the 'Make in India, For the World' strategy.

The i10 has evolved over 18 years across three generations: i10, Grand i10, and Grand i10 NIOS, now offering a range of powertrains and features. Since its 2007 debut in India, the i10 brand has continuously adapted to Indian consumer expectations, offering advanced safety and technology features alongside consistent quality and reliability, setting benchmarks within its segment.

(With inputs from agencies.)