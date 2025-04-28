Left Menu

India's Industrial Output Surges with Promising Growth in March 2025

India's industrial production index rose by 3% in March 2025, as per recent estimates. The growth in mining, manufacturing, and electricity sectors was notable. Key contributors include the manufacture of basic metals, motor vehicles, and electrical equipment. The index stands at 164.8, up from 160.0 in March 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 16:40 IST
India's Industrial Output Surges with Promising Growth in March 2025
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's industrial output demonstrated significant growth in March 2025, according to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. The index increased by 3% compared to the previous month, reflecting a thriving industrial sector.

This performance is supported by substantial growth in key sectors. The mining, manufacturing, and electricity sectors recorded growth rates of 0.4%, 3.0%, and 6.3%, respectively. The overall index rose from 160.0 in March 2024 to 164.8 in March 2025, indicating robust industrial activity.

The manufacturing sector showed positive trends with 13 out of 23 industry groups reporting growth. Notably, the manufacture of basic metals, motor vehicles, trailers, semi-trailers, and electrical equipment were major contributors, showcasing double-digit growth rates. These figures are subject to revisions according to IIP's revision policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025