India's Industrial Output Surges with Promising Growth in March 2025
India's industrial production index rose by 3% in March 2025, as per recent estimates. The growth in mining, manufacturing, and electricity sectors was notable. Key contributors include the manufacture of basic metals, motor vehicles, and electrical equipment. The index stands at 164.8, up from 160.0 in March 2024.
- Country:
- India
India's industrial output demonstrated significant growth in March 2025, according to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. The index increased by 3% compared to the previous month, reflecting a thriving industrial sector.
This performance is supported by substantial growth in key sectors. The mining, manufacturing, and electricity sectors recorded growth rates of 0.4%, 3.0%, and 6.3%, respectively. The overall index rose from 160.0 in March 2024 to 164.8 in March 2025, indicating robust industrial activity.
The manufacturing sector showed positive trends with 13 out of 23 industry groups reporting growth. Notably, the manufacture of basic metals, motor vehicles, trailers, semi-trailers, and electrical equipment were major contributors, showcasing double-digit growth rates. These figures are subject to revisions according to IIP's revision policy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra's Power Revolution: Free Electricity for Farmers by 2026
There used to be blackouts when Cong was in power. In last decade, power production has doubled and India is exporting electricity: PM.
Revamping Mining Welfare: PMKKKY's New Initiative
Boost to Jammu and Kashmir's Economy: New Manufacturing Unit Launches in Kathua
Mixed Signals: India's Manufacturing Faces Boosts and Challenges as FY26 Begins