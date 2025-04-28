India's Industrial Output Surges with Promising Growth in March 2025

India's industrial output demonstrated significant growth in March 2025, according to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. The index increased by 3% compared to the previous month, reflecting a thriving industrial sector.

This performance is supported by substantial growth in key sectors. The mining, manufacturing, and electricity sectors recorded growth rates of 0.4%, 3.0%, and 6.3%, respectively. The overall index rose from 160.0 in March 2024 to 164.8 in March 2025, indicating robust industrial activity.

The manufacturing sector showed positive trends with 13 out of 23 industry groups reporting growth. Notably, the manufacture of basic metals, motor vehicles, trailers, semi-trailers, and electrical equipment were major contributors, showcasing double-digit growth rates. These figures are subject to revisions according to IIP's revision policy.

