Puri–Bangiriposi Express Gets a Modern Makeover

The Puri–Bangiriposi–Puri Super Fast Express train has received a significant upgrade with the inclusion of advanced Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches, according to East Coast Railways. This move is anticipated to provide enhanced safety and comfort for passengers traveling the route.

The inauguration ceremony of the modernized train service took place at Bangiriposi station and was graced by prominent figures such as Mayurbhanj MP Naba Charan Majhi and several other local legislators. Train operations with the new coaches will begin from Puri on April 29 and Bangiriposi on April 30.

This development marks a milestone in enhancing passenger services and operational effectiveness, connecting Odisha's important coastal and tribal populations through the capital, Bhubaneswar.

(With inputs from agencies.)