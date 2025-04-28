Oberoi Realty Sees Significant Profit Decline in Q4 FY25
Oberoi Realty reported a 45% decline in consolidated net profit for the March quarter of FY25, with profits falling to Rs 433.17 crore from Rs 788.03 crore. Despite the quarterly downturn, annual net profits rose to Rs 2,225.51 crore. The company's total income also showed an annual increase.
Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty has announced a substantial 45% drop in consolidated net profit for the March quarter of FY25, with figures standing at Rs 433.17 crore, a decrease from Rs 788.03 crore in the same period last year.
The company's total income also experienced a decline, falling to Rs 1,213.33 crore from Rs 1,558.56 crore a year earlier, as detailed in the regulatory filing.
Despite these quarterly setbacks, Oberoi Realty's annual performance showed growth with net profits rising to Rs 2,225.51 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25, up from Rs 1,926.60 crore, alongside an increase in total income to Rs 5,474.17 crore.
