Left Menu

Oberoi Realty Sees Significant Profit Decline in Q4 FY25

Oberoi Realty reported a 45% decline in consolidated net profit for the March quarter of FY25, with profits falling to Rs 433.17 crore from Rs 788.03 crore. Despite the quarterly downturn, annual net profits rose to Rs 2,225.51 crore. The company's total income also showed an annual increase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 20:21 IST
Oberoi Realty Sees Significant Profit Decline in Q4 FY25
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty has announced a substantial 45% drop in consolidated net profit for the March quarter of FY25, with figures standing at Rs 433.17 crore, a decrease from Rs 788.03 crore in the same period last year.

The company's total income also experienced a decline, falling to Rs 1,213.33 crore from Rs 1,558.56 crore a year earlier, as detailed in the regulatory filing.

Despite these quarterly setbacks, Oberoi Realty's annual performance showed growth with net profits rising to Rs 2,225.51 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25, up from Rs 1,926.60 crore, alongside an increase in total income to Rs 5,474.17 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025