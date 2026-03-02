Forest Chase: Inside the 48-Day Manhunt for Mumbai's Jewel Thieves

Following an elaborate 48-day manhunt, four suspects accused of stealing jewelry worth Rs 6.79 crore were arrested in Rajasthan, police sources confirmed on Monday. The suspects were tracked through dense forest areas, employing advanced surveillance technologies including thermal drones.

The theft took place in January in North Mumbai's IC Colony, involving shop employees Prabhu Singh and Narayan Singh. Utilizing a duplicate key, they allegedly unlocked the safe, absconding with gold, silver, and diamonds. Police traced their movements from Rajsamand to various districts, including Chittorgarh and Pali.

Strategic intelligence led law enforcement to a temple in Rajsamand district, where one key suspect was apprehended. Additional arrests were made in Kuwariya village. Police recovered a significant portion of the loot, including three kilograms of gold and five kilograms of silver, and continue efforts to retrieve the remaining valuables.