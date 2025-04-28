Mediobanca's Bold Play: $7 Billion Bid Reshapes Italian Finance Landscape

Mediobanca announced a daring 6.3 billion euro offer to acquire Banca Generali, utilizing its Generali stake to finance the deal. This bold move arises amidst fierce takeover interests in Italy's financial landscape. The transaction reshapes Mediobanca's strategic focus towards wealth management, as it leverages its position as Generali's biggest investor.

The aggressive push by Mediobanca CEO Alberto Nagel was marked by intense corporate rivalry. The deal is set against the backdrop of a prolonged clash with stakeholders Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone and Delfin of the Del Vecchio family, who collectively hold significant shares in both Generali and Mediobanca.

The financial maneuver is positioned to transform Mediobanca's operating model from mere financial to industrial partnerships, bolstering ties with Generali. As the Italian banking sector braces for falling revenues, Mediobanca seeks shareholder support in June, aiming to finalize the acquisition by the end of October.

