Power Outage Wreaks Havoc on Retail Giants in Spain and Portugal

A massive power outage disrupted businesses in Spain and Portugal, leading retailers like Lidl and IKEA to shut stores to ensure safety. Lidl has started reopening some locations, and IKEA switched to generators at major outlets. The outage affected traffic, flights, and operations at multiple retail chains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 22:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A widespread power outage across Spain and Portugal has led major retailers, including Lidl and IKEA, to close their doors as chaos ensued. The companies moved swiftly to prevent panic and ensure customer safety as authorities worked to address the situation.

Lidl, which initially shut all its 630 stores in Spain, has begun reopening outlets in regions where power has been restored, such as the Basque area. Meanwhile, IKEA employed generators in larger stores, allowing customers to stay during the shutdown. Closure measures were echoed across all IKEA locations in Portugal.

The power disruption brought transportation to a halt, affecting flights principally. Other retailers like Tendam also reacted, closing stores across affected regions and sending staff home for safety. The industry continues to collaborate with local officials to navigate the crisis effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

