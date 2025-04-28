Power Outage Wreaks Havoc on Retail Giants in Spain and Portugal

A widespread power outage across Spain and Portugal has led major retailers, including Lidl and IKEA, to close their doors as chaos ensued. The companies moved swiftly to prevent panic and ensure customer safety as authorities worked to address the situation.

Lidl, which initially shut all its 630 stores in Spain, has begun reopening outlets in regions where power has been restored, such as the Basque area. Meanwhile, IKEA employed generators in larger stores, allowing customers to stay during the shutdown. Closure measures were echoed across all IKEA locations in Portugal.

The power disruption brought transportation to a halt, affecting flights principally. Other retailers like Tendam also reacted, closing stores across affected regions and sending staff home for safety. The industry continues to collaborate with local officials to navigate the crisis effectively.

