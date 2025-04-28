BEST Fare Hike Approved: A Steep Ride for Commuters

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has secured the go-ahead from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which is its parent organization, to implement a significant bus fare hike, an official stated on Monday.

Struggling with financial constraints, BEST aims to double its minimum bus fare for the initial 5 km, while also eliminating the maximum fare limits of Rs 20 and Rs 25 for non-air-conditioned and air-conditioned buses respectively, over 20 km. According to the proposal, the minimum fares would be increased to Rs 10 and Rs 12 for non-AC and AC buses, compared to the current Rs 5 and Rs 6.

BMC commissioner-cum-administrator Bhushan Gagrani has granted approval for the proposed fare hike, which is now set to be reviewed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) for final endorsement. The proposal initially needs compulsory approval from the BMC.

(With inputs from agencies.)