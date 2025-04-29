India Tightens Grip on Overseas Recruitment to Curb Illegal Practices
The Federation of Indian Emigration Management Councils and Associations praises the Ministry of External Affairs' recent directive mandating that all overseas recruitment be conducted through authorized agents. This action aims to prevent illegal practices and protect Indian workers seeking employment abroad.
The recent directive from India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) mandates that all overseas recruitment must be done through MEA/Public Information Officers accredited agents. The announcement, made through an Office Memorandum dated April 21, 2025, seeks to eliminate unauthorized recruitment practices.
The Federation of Indian Emigration Management Councils and Associations (FIMCA), which advocates for licensed recruitment agencies, has welcomed this decisive move. FIMCA's spokesperson, Alijan Rajan, highlighted that this policy reinforces the Government's commitment to safeguarding Indian job seekers from exploitation and upholding ethical recruitment standards.
The directive stipulates that even agencies with reduced capacity registration certificates are subject to universal recruitment limits, emphasizing compliance with the Emigration Act, 1983. FIMCA calls on all stakeholders to adhere to these regulations to preserve the integrity of India's recruitment ecosystem and protect vulnerable workers.
