Spain and Portugal Gripped by Massive Power Outage: Investigations Underway

On Tuesday, electricity was restored to most parts of Spain and Portugal after massive blackouts wreaked havoc across both countries. Authorities are currently investigating the outage's sudden and unexplained inception.

In Spain, schools and offices resumed normal operations, public transport restarted after substantial delays, and hospitals restored power, though some continued using generators. Red Electrica, Spain's electricity grid operator, confirmed that it managed to meet national electricity demand by Tuesday morning. Meanwhile, Portugal's REN reported that it had all of its power substations operational by late Monday.

The Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, stated on Monday night that the nation lost an astounding 15GW of electricity generation within five seconds, accounting for 60% of its national demand at midday. As a result, the power instability caused a disconnection of the Spanish and French electricity interconnection over the Pyrenees, leading to a collapse of Spain's grid. While some French regions experienced brief outages, France's impact was minimal. The incident has triggered debate over the impact of renewable energy on grid stability, an issue that energy analysts anticipate will take time to unravel.

(With inputs from agencies.)